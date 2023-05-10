Pacific Gas and Electric is warning its customers of potential scams threatening immediate disconnection if payments are not made via prepaid debit card or money transfers through online platforms.
The electric company’s compiled data shows more than 19,000 scam attempts reported by PG&E customers who lost nearly $342,000 in the first four months of the year. Last year, the eclectic company received nearly 23,000 reports of scams from its customers, to which the customers lost more than $940,000 in fraudulent payments, according to a PG&E press release.
“If you ever receive a call threatening utility disconnection if you do not make immediate payment, hang up the phone and either log into your account on PGE.com or call customer service number to confirm your account details,” Matt Foley, lead customer scam investigator for PG&E said. “End the call, end the scam.”
Scammers are often convincing and often target senior citizens, low-income communities and small business owners. More recently, real estate agents have fallen victim to the scam via real estate listings, according to the release.
The electric company offered multiple tell-tale signs to identify scams. Aggressive threats to disconnect service, request for immediate payment via prepaid cards or wire transfers through online banking and money transfer apps like Zelle, CashApp or Venmo. Some scammers will claim the utility company overbilled a customer and request personal financial information for an entitled rebate or refund. Scammers are also capable of creating authentic-looking 800 numbers that appear on caller ID’s. The electric company suggests hanging up and calling (833) 500-SCAM. If a customer feels like their life is being threatened or in danger, they should call 911, according to the release.
The electric company stated in the release it will never specify how a customer should pay a bill. Customers with delinquent accounts receive an advance notification, typically by mail and monthly bill. The Federal Trade Commission’s website also provides information on how to protect personal information, according to the release.
