PG&E will begin upgrading 2,780 feet of two-inch gas main lines and services in Foster City beginning March 22.
The replacement project will take place at Winchester Court, Galveston Street, Hudson Bay Street, Boothbay Avenue and Pleasant Court. The work will last through June 2021.
Work and activities will take place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays. The schedule is subject to change.
The work may impact parking and driveway access. PG&E will contact homeowners before starting work and a crew will be available onsite to help people access driveways if needed.
To ensure safety for the public and workers, people should observe all traffic signs through constructions zones.
A map showing the project area is available at https://www.fostercity.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/community/page/27711/pge_gas_line_replacement_project_map.jpg.
For more information, contact Foster City’s Public Works Department Engineering Division at (650) 286-3270 or visit www.fostercity.org/projects.
