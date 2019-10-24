After shutting off power to parts of San Mateo County early Thursday morning as part of its Public Safety Power Shutoff, PG&E announced midday that it has received the "all clear" to begin inspecting lines and restoring power.
PG&E had said about 1,000 customers in portions of Woodside, La Honda and surrounding parts of western San Mateo County would lose power around 1 a.m. Thursday in the shutoffs as part of the utility's efforts to stop its equipment from sparking wildfires amid dry and windy conditions.
PG&E wrote on Twitter shortly after noon Thursday that the weather has started to improve in the area, so inspection and restoration efforts will begin.
Parts of 17 counties in California were affected by this week's shutoff, including Napa and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area.
