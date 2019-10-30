PG&E told a federal judge in San Francisco Wednesday that it has identified 56 instances of equipment damage that could have caused fires if power had not been shut off during strong winds in Northern California earlier this month.
The Oct. 9-12 Public Safety Power Shutoff was the first of several such electric power shutdowns this month that were intended to prevent wildfires.
The utility reported to U.S. District Judge William Alsup that it found 44 incidents in which trees or branches fell on electrical lines, plus 12 examples of damaged infrastructure that could have caused electrical arcing if the lines had not been de-energized.
Alsup, who is overseeing PG&E’s probation in a criminal pipeline safety case, on Oct. 15 ordered the report to be filed by Wednesday.
PG&E said it found the damage in 14 counties, including Contra Costa, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano and Sonoma counties in the Bay Area.
More than 738,000 households and businesses in more than 30 counties lost power at various times during the Oct. 9-12 shutdown.
The utility’s attorneys wrote: “As an initial matter, PG&E wants to acknowledge the hardship that the October 9-12 PSPS as well as ongoing PSPS events have caused for the millions of people affected, and assures the court that it intends to continue working with all key stakeholders to minimize, to the extent possible, the hardship caused by these PSPS events.”
