Residents in San Mateo County will likely notice helicopters flying low near power lines in the coming weeks as PG&E seeks to gather data and identify hazardous trees that have the potential of falling into power lines, according to officials from the utility.
Starting in the middle of next week, the inspections are scheduled to take place in the county from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in high-fire threat areas in this county and Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties, according to Pacific Gas and Electric.
The helicopters will be equipped with Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology and the inspections will take place along 25,200 miles of distribution lines. Helicopters will fly at an altitude of 300 to 500 feet.
PG&E will be making automated phone calls and letter to notify residents ahead of the scheduled helicopter flight in their community. Customers with questions about this project are encouraged to email PG&E at wildfiresafety@pge.com or call (877) 295-4949. More information about the program can be found at pge.com/wildfiresafety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.