Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) is seeking a home for a nine-year old large male Pot-bellied pig named Professor Truffles.
“As an open admission shelter, we accept all kinds of animals, including pigs, although they are not common animals that come through our doors. Professor Truffles was surrendered to us since his previous family was moving and were unable to take him with them. We are committed to finding him a new loving home with experienced pig owners where he will be kept as a pet, not a source of food,” said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox. “His name is an homage to the famous truffle hunting pigs, but Professor Truffles is more interested in noshing on carrots and apples than in seeking out the pricey fungi.”
