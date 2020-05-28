Plans are underway to establish County Health’s first COVID-19 testing center in Pescadero as officials seek to improve access for the coastal farm workers and other vulnerable communities.
County Manager Mike Callagy said the test center, which will be the first of its kind launched by the county health system, is expected to conduct as many 100 tests in a trial run.
The site is part of a larger effort by officials to reach out to those living in poorer communities who may struggle with accessing testing due to isolation or other issues.
For his part, Callagy said the Pescadero testing center will be operated in collaboration with the Puente clinic, which has a long history of serving the Latino farming community on the coast.
Throughout the county, the virus has surged among the Latino residents, according to data released Wednesday, May 27, showing 799 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The next most common identified group is the 332 cases among white residents and 324 cases among Asian residents. There have been 444 cases among those with unknown ethnicity.
As a whole, 1,963 cases were confirmed across San Mateo County, with 57 patients hospitalized and 82 deaths associated with the disease. More than 30,600 patients have been tested.
Testing access has grown over recent weeks, as officials established new centers in Daly City and East Palo Alto and continue to operate the site at the San Mateo County Event Center.
Setting up testing sites in poorer communities was a calculated decision by officials who have attempted to make it easier for those with transportation issues to get examined.
But officials have suggested more work should be done on that front.
During the county Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, May 26, President Warren Slocum asked county Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow about the rise in cases among the Latino and Hispanic community.
And while Morrow warned against drawing assumptions from testing data which he considers insignificant, he acknowledged that the county should do a better job testing those living in concentrated living arrangements.
County Health CEO Louise Rogers added that it is reasonable to expect crowded housing conditions, or situations in which multiple families are living under one roof, will continue to be a health problem.
To that end, she nodded to the challenges that can be anticipated when someone living in an overpopulated setting tests positive and is instructed to quarantine without adequate space to isolate.
Further complicating the matter are the inherent trust issues some feel in accepting assistance from the government, said Morrow.
Nodding to federal policies targeting undocumented communities, Morrow said fear sowed among vulnerable communities presents difficulties for those working locally to fend off the public health crisis.
“If we have a large segment of the population that is scared of us … that will be a bigger hurdle to overcome,” he said.
Looking ahead to the Pescadero testing center, Callagy said officials are hopeful to help educate those working on coastal farms about the benefit of social distancing and wearing face coverings.
More importantly though, Callagy expressed hope that the center will meet the needs of those who otherwise might have trouble getting tested.
“A lot of these people that are from the poorer areas of the county live in larger groups and we want to make sure they have much access to testing as necessary,” he said.
Go to smcgov.org or call 211 for more information.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.