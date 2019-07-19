A Pescadero man was arrested Wednesday evening for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 when deputies saw him park on the side of the road near the Butano Cutoff with a 13-year-old in the car, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 5:54 p.m., a deputy from the coastside Patrol Bureau was patrolling the area of Pescadero Creek Road when he saw the car. As the deputy approached the car, the two people got out of the car on their own. In speaking to them, the deputy determined that Juan Delacruz Venegas, 24, had allegedly committed lewd acts with the girl. He also allegedly gave her marijuana and was in possession of methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office believes there are potentially more victims out there and encourage anyone who had any contact with Venegas, allowed him to be around your child/children or believe anyone may have been victimized by him to contact Detective Serrano at (650) 363-4066 or Detective Derespini at (650) 363-4055.
