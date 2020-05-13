A Pescadero man was arrested Monday after a cybertip indicated he was in possession of child pornography, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about noon, detectives served a search warrant on the 1900 block of Pescadero Creek Road in Pescadero and arrested Roger Phillips, 64, for possession of child pornography. Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information about the suspect contact Detective Gordon Currie at (650) 363-4051 or email him at gcurrie@smcgov.org or Detective Kyle Paterson at (650) 363-4881 or email him at kpaterson@smcgov.org.
