Despite setbacks caused by the pandemic and the CZU Lightning Complex fire, including losing its farmhouse and stopping some educational programming, Pie Ranch in Pescadero remains optimistic about its future through its rebuilding process.
“We actually feel more hopeful and optimistic than ever. One of the things the pandemic and the fires determined was we need to have a healthier relationship with our environment and to have a more resilient food system, said Jered Lawson, Pie Ranch director of partnerships and strategic initiatives.
Called Pie Ranch partly because of the triangular shape of the 14-acre land along the San Mateo County coast, the working organic farm focuses on providing regenerative farming to provide a healthy and just food system through education, working with local farmers and regional partners. The farm has 15 staff and was started in 2002 by Nancy Vail, Lawson and Karen Heisler. It seeks to provide more organic food in San Mateo County, preserve farmland for food production and help small, sustainable farms.
Pie Ranch had a challenging 2020, with the pandemic disrupting traditional youth education programming that brought kids out to learn about farming, while the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in August 2020 destroyed its 1863 Steele family farmhouse used for apprentice program housing.
“Like many other small businesses and nonprofits, the pandemic was initially a huge shock to us with having to shut down all of our programmings,” Lawson said.
With traditional youth programming shut down, Pie Ranch offered an online curriculum and partnered with Pescadero Middle/High School to help its garden program. It also worked with Design Tech High School in Redwood Shores on a Zoom onsite hybrid farm program.
During the pandemic, Pie Ranch also transitioned away from educational programs to producing organic produce for families and people experiencing food insecurity in Pescadero and the Bay Area through a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant called Food Hub. Part of the Farm Fresh Food Relief initiative, Pie Ranch produced 800 boxes of food per week for families by the summer of 2020 to help during the pandemic and fight for a better, more localized food system. Pie Ranch ended up distributing about 20,000 boxes of produce this past year.
Lawson said providing food for families supports neighborhood farms hurt by a loss in restaurant clientele due to the pandemic. It also shifts where quality food is going, helps provide food to those in need and tries to redress problems of structural racism in the food system. Lawson described the shift as a pirouette rather than a pivot due to staff help and the close alignment with the Pie Ranch mission. He noted that a stronger local food system and being better land stewards would help Pie Ranch be ready for the future.
“Helping other local farmers and helping our community in times of need having access to high-quality food is at the core of our mission to create a more healthy and just food system,” Lawson said.
While the initial COVID-19 wave has subsided, the pandemic is not over. The Farmstand, a roadside barn offering fresh food on Highway 1 run by Pie Ranch, has social distancing guidelines and mask-wearing indoors to stay safe. Pie Ranch recently held an in-person socially distance program for 22 young students for youth education programming, but questions remain about if Pie Ranch will have to cancel events because of the spread of the delta variant. It is also harder for school groups to get to Pescadero if they drive an hour in a bus and must maintain social distance.
“I have a feeling if the delta variant continues to surge, it does threaten the return to our regular programming, which would be unfortunate,” Lawson said.
After the CZU fire destroyed the Pie Ranch farmhouse used for its 16-year-old apprenticeship farmer training program, a rebuild is underway, with construction expected to start soon.
Lawson said Pie Ranch is close to getting permits once San Mateo County officials complete the permit process. The new structure will honor the historical farmhouse while making structural improvements and offering energy-efficient options. Lawson hopes by this time next year to have people occupying the farmhouse again.
“We are champing at the bit to get the construction begun so we can take advantage of the dry season to get most of it up and get a roof on so we can get closed in by the time the rains come around in later fall,” Lawson said.
Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and Land Trust and Pie Ranch are also working on an environmental restoration process post-fire. Pie Ranch will replace burned-down eucalyptus trees brought to California in the 1850s, considered an invasive species. Pie Ranch will return native and more fire resilient trees and plants like oak, bay and madrone species.
“We are excited about what’s to come and the whole notion of building back better,” Lawson said. “We feel like it is a ripe time to make the vision of a more healthy dynamic model of a farm available for all the visitors that come to Pie Ranch.”
