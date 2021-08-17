The Peninsula Human Society and SPCA will be waiving adoption fees for small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, hamsters and mice as part of a Bunty Python and Friends Small Animals Adoption Promotion.
“Small animals can be the Holy Grail of pets for some people,” PHS/SPCA’s Communications Manager Buffy Martin Tarbox said in a press release. “No shrubberies are required in order to adopt, and we won’t ask you any questions about the migratory habits of coconut-carrying birds.”
The promotion seeks to house the more than 30 tiny creatures currently in the shelters possession. In a press release, the agency said the small animals make perfect pets for people living in small spaces, given the animals require little space and make little noise. While adoption fees will be waived, all adoption procedures will be rigorously followed, Tarbox said. Animals should also be kept indoors and require certain habitat conditions, she said.
Inspired by the film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, agency staff have “knighted” adoptable guinea pigs with celery sticks and titled them the Knights Who Say Wheek, after the noise they make. Several animals have also been named after characters in the movie. Adoptable animals are located at the PHS/SPCA Tom and Annette Lantos Center for Compassion, 1450 Rollins Road, Burlingame. The shelter is open for adoption from noon. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and between noon and 5 p.m. on weekends.
Interested adopters are encouraged to arrive at the site at least an hour before closing to ensure ample time for completing adoption forms or can call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment. Visit PHS-SPCA.org for samplings of some available animals and additional information.
