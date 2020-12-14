A project providing hundreds of residential housing units for young families has been approved by the San Mateo Planning Commission.
The Peninsula Heights project on Campus Drive will have 290 residential units, with a mix of three- to four-story single-family residences, townhomes and flats, according to a San Mateo Planning Commission report. Peninsula Heights would have 624 on-site parking spaces with attached garages and visitor parking. The current site is 15.45 acres, with a northern site at 2988 Campus Drive and a southern site at 2755 Campus Drive. The northern site would have 134 units, with 310,000 square feet of floor space. The southern site would have 156 units, with 368,000 square feet of floor space.
The applicant is Harvest Properties, a real estate investment firm based in Foster City with properties throughout San Mateo. Preston O’Connell, a partner with Harvest Properties, told the San Mateo Planning Commission that the project would have six parks with sports courts, playground structures and picnic areas. It would also have community gardens and a 30% reduction in building heights next to Live Oak Drive. Harvest Properties would dedicate 10% of the housing units to low-income buyers.
O’Connell said Harvest Properties would keep about half of the existing office space on the property for business so they can remain in the community. Harvest Properties worked with the public and the city to offer different housing units and recreational areas for older kids. In its initial review of the project, the San Mateo Planning Commission asked Harvest Properties to increase park options and the variety of housing options.
“We did a lot of deep listening, met with a lot of incredible people, and learned a lot about the area, and we think as part of that process have landed in a much better place than where we started,” O’Connell said.
O’Connell said some of the units would be four-story townhomes that Harvest Properties envisions as having two stories for young families or professionals and a horizontal flat below that would be two or three bedrooms for retirees.
“So again, we try to cater to and really think about all people in the community that would benefit from this housing and trying to make it as affordable as possible,” O’Connell said.
The project will also lead to significant landscaping changes. There would be changes to allow walking trails, parks and overlook areas. Around 324 trees would have to be removed, with around 80 trees planted. The project meets the California Environmental Quality Act requirements, according to Rendell Bustos, an acting senior planner for the city. Campus Drive would also be reduced from four travel lanes to two for a bicycle lane and sidewalks, Bustos said. The landscaping focus will provide better views and architecture options for people living in the units and the surrounding area. The emergency access lane connecting Campus Drive to 26th Avenue will remain under the terms of the project. The existing emergency access lane will also be widened with a rolled curb and a sidewalk.
“We focus really hard on trying to create a thoughtful landscape transition with the few neighbors we do have,” O’Connell said.
Members of the public were largely supportive of the development, citing the need to have more housing options and affordable options for families looking for housing. Longtime residents spoke at the meeting and said the lack of housing in San Mateo and the Bay Area has made it hard for their friends to stay and raise a family. Residents also spoke about the economic and business benefits for the surrounding area, which includes the Laurelwood Shopping Center and the Oak View Apartments.
The existing north and south site at Campus Drive is an office park, which would be demolished. The city has been studying the project since 2019, and the city first reviewed the project starting in February. The Planning Commission approved the project unanimously.
