In light of the current surge in COVID-19 cases, officials with the Peninsula Health Care District unanimously backed a $250,000 initiative to establish a COVID-19 relief fund to support vaccination and testing clinics, informational events and access to protective equipment.
“As public health and health care experts, it is our duty to be on the front lines of the fight against COVID,” Dr. Rick Navarro, a member of the Peninsula Health Care District Board of Directors, said in a press release. “By working closely with our community and providing them with the necessary resources, we will be able to get to a point where COVID will eventually not interfere with our day-to-day lives.”
Among the items included in the relief package are a continuation of town halls with a focus on vaccinations, the distribution of high-quality masks and hand sanitizer, the sponsoring of bulk purchase of rapid at-home tests and funding for youth vaccination events in February.
Much of the district’s work to expand access to vital repurpose like testing, vaccines, masking and developing information will be done in partnership with other entities including the San Bruno Park School District, the Office of Supervisor Dave Pine, San Mateo County Health and Lookout Health at Belle Air School in San Bruno. Officials also expressed a commitment to taking a multilingual approach to ensure equitable access to services.
