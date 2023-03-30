Peninsula Ballet Theatre in San Mateo will be hosting two dance performances on the first weekend in April, highlighting a pair of iconic women through “Carmen Suite and The Paintings of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Movement.”
“I think the audience is going to be taken up by the movement, music and colors and the story,” Christine Leslie, Peninsula Ballet Theatre executive and producing director, said. “I think they will be swept away by the joy of it.”
The co-presentation will be with Peninsula Ballet Theatre and Ensambles Ballet Folklórico de San Francisco on April 1 and 2, with the Peninsula Ballet Theatre celebrating its 55th season. Dancers from each organization will participate in each program, providing audiences with a new experience.
“It’s just emblematic of all the collaborations that are so important in today’s artistic environment, and I think the audience is going to find it compelling to see how easily these two dance genres blend with each other,” Leslie said.
The first performance will be “The Paintings of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Movement.” The one-act performance looks at the work of the celebrated Mexican couple during the early to middle 20th century. Rivera portrayed political revolution through murals, while Kahlo’s self-portraits showed her unique life experiences. Director Zenón Barrón will look at how the art represents Mexican culture and is rooted in class differences. The dances will focus on specific elements within the paintings. The second performance comes from Director Gregory Amato’s reimagined “Carmen,” a love triangle story between Spanish Gypsy Carmen; her lover and soldier Don José; and bullfighter, Escamillo. Amato has reimagined Escamillo after the famous 19th century bullfighter Maria Isabel Atienzer, a woman who broke barriers. The music is set to string percussion instruments from Soviet-era composer Rodion Shchedrin.
“These are two iconic female characters from fiction and real biography in telling their stories through music and dance,” Leslie said.
The pandemic changed the landscape of the performing arts world, prompting a need to provide new looks and performances. Leslie noted the organization was lucky to make it through, as others did not. During the pandemic, Peninsula Ballet Theatre got by through streaming performances and local community and government support. However, people have been hesitant to return to the theater, something Leslie hopes will change.
“As great as our big screen TVs are, there is really nothing like being in a live theatrical environment and experiencing that with other people in the audience,” Leslie said.
For July 15 and 16, the Peninsula Ballet Theatre will also host its 2023 Peninsula International Dance Festival at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center to celebrate the diverse dance and music world in the Bay Area. The traditional dances represent the cultures of India, Spain, Mexico, Peru and other countries.
“That’s one of the joys of the Bay Area,” Leslie said. “We have all this wonderful art and all these traditional arts right here.”
People can buy tickets to the show at https://www.peninsulaballet.org/ for $30, $45 and $60. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at The San Mateo Performing Arts Center is at 600 N. Delaware St., San Mateo, with free parking available.
