Pedestrian safety and improving traffic infrastructure remain important priorities to address in the San Mateo General Plan, with several councilmembers calling for renewed policy language in the city’s planning document.
At its Oct. 3 regular meeting, the council asked city staff to prioritize pedestrian safety, along with multimodal infrastructure improvements like traffic calming and safety measures, bicycle infrastructure and larger sidewalks. The discussion comes after a situation in which a young girl was riding her scooter in the crosswalk at the intersection of Baze Road and Franklin Parkway in the Bay Meadows neighborhood of San Mateo when a driver drove through the crosswalk and clipped her scooter. While the girl was fine, the incident served as a reminder more must be done to ensure pedestrian safety and how close the city came to a tragedy. The incident was referenced by Councilmember Eric Rodriguez when discussing ways to improve safety in the city’s general plan, a road map for how the city will implement city goals and policies over the next 20 years.
“I feel that we have a very urgent need for pedestrian safety,” Rodriguez said. “We had another close miss, and it seems like we are getting lucky very frequently, and it’s just a matter of time before we are not on the right side of luck.”
Councilmember Joe Goethals agreed, noting the city needed to prioritize safety measures before any aesthetic or convenience infrastructure decisions. He said the city had to live up to its Vision Zero goal, which calls for eliminating traffic deaths.
“I do think now is the time to make it a priority,” Goethals said of pedestrian safety.
The General Plan provides data and guidance for the city and is one of the most important and referenced documents. The plan will be finalized and voted on by the council in 2023. The city is currently finishing updates around topics of traffic circulation, public services and facilities, noise, conservation and open space, with city staff asking for additional council input at its meeting Monday.
Going along with pedestrian and bicyclist safety prioritization, Mayor Rick Bonilla called for slowing the speed limit on residential streets to 20 mph. He also wanted to work toward a safer water supply and more data and policy about climate change threats like sea level rise.
Councilmember Amourence Lee supported renewed priority of renovating recreation facilities and community centers to serve both recreation and emergency functions. She noted many of the city’s facilities are more than 50 years old and require reinvestment.
“In the event of a major emergency, we need to be looking at our facility inventory with that lens and make sure we are devoting resources and setting explicit policy goals that address those multiple purposes,” Lee said.
Lee called for prioritizing community gardening to help food insecurity and free Clipper cards for students to encourage transit ridership. She prioritized life-saving skills in water facilities and recreation, particularly around swimming.
Deputy Mayor Diane Papan encouraged asking for more commitment to solar panel use and encouraged more microgrid use. The smaller energy grids can disconnect from the traditional energy grid and operate autonomously during an emergency.
“If there is an outage, we will be able to get some back because we are storing energy,” Papan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.