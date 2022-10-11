Pedestrian safety and improving traffic infrastructure remain important priorities to address in the San Mateo General Plan, with several councilmembers calling for renewed policy language in the city’s planning document.

At its Oct. 3 regular meeting, the council asked city staff to prioritize pedestrian safety, along with multimodal infrastructure improvements like traffic calming and safety measures, bicycle infrastructure and larger sidewalks. The discussion comes after a situation in which a young girl was riding her scooter in the crosswalk at the intersection of Baze Road and Franklin Parkway in the Bay Meadows neighborhood of San Mateo when a driver drove through the crosswalk and clipped her scooter. While the girl was fine, the incident served as a reminder more must be done to ensure pedestrian safety and how close the city came to a tragedy. The incident was referenced by Councilmember Eric Rodriguez when discussing ways to improve safety in the city’s general plan, a road map for how the city will implement city goals and policies over the next 20 years.

