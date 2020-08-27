A pedestrian sustained major injuries and is on life support at Stanford Hospital after being hit by a car on Woodside Road early Wednesday morning, according to Redwood City police.
At about 1 a.m., the incident happened near the intersection of Middlefield Road. Based on vehicle parts left on the scene, the suspect vehicle is a 2007-2009 E-Class Mercedes Benz, possibly silver, missing the driver’s side mirror and fog light bezel.
Anyone with information related to case are encouraged to contact Officer Darren Schrum at dschrum@redwoodcity.org or Detective Matt Cydzik at (650) 780-7607 or mcydzik@redwoodcity.org or by calling (650) 780-7100.
