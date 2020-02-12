The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while crossing Highway 101 in South San Francisco Sunday night has been identified.
The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as David DeJesus, 45, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
DeJesus was walking facing oncoming traffic in the center divider on northbound Highway 101 just north of Grand Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when he was struck by one vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP officer Bert Diaz said he received multiple calls that the man later identified as DeJesus was walking on the right shoulder of the freeway. DeJesus was homeless and it is not known why he was walking on the highway, Diaz said.
“But usually it has to do with mental illness or being under the illness,” Diaz added.
The driver who hit DeJesus stayed at the scene and no arrests were made. The northbound freeway was closed as the CHP investigated the collision. All lanes were cleared at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
