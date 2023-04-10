A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate Highway 380 in San Bruno early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision was reported shortly before 3:15 a.m. on eastbound Highway 380 near the El Camino Real off-ramp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.