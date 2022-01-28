A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Thursday morning at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Forbes Boulevard, according to police.
At about 6:25 a.m., police were called to the scene where the pedestrian was hit and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin, according to police.
There is still an investigation but early accounts indicate the motorist was traveling west on East Grand Avenue approaching a stale green light at the intersection of Forbes Boulevard. Witnesses said the pedestrian was walking on the east side of the intersection, crossing East Grand Avenue from the south curb to the north curb and may been crossing outside the crosswalk and against the red light, according to police.
The motorist immediately pulled over to assist and impairment is not suspected as a factor, police said.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Cpl. Pappas at the South San Francisco Police Department, (650) 877-8900.
