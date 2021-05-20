An 85-year-old hit by a car at the intersection of San Bruno and Green avenues Wednesday morning was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the driver, 33, of Pacifica, remained on scene, according to San Bruno police.
Alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in the 6:51 a.m. incident, police said.
Anyone with any information related to this incident is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.