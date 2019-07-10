Following detection of two male peach fruit flies in the city of Palo Alto, staff with the San Mateo County and Santa Clara County Agricultural Commissioners’ offices will place insect detection traps within a 4.5-mile radius including into Menlo Park and East Palo Alto to determine the extent of the infestation, according to county officials.
As early as Thursday, July 11, eradication treatments may begin in hopes of stopping the flies before they become established. Peach fruit flies, widespread through much of mainland southern Asia and neighboring islands, are known to attack more than 50 types of fruit and vegetables.
The two peach fruit flies prompting this survey were trapped in Palo Alto June 28 and July 2.
For questions about the project, please contact the San Mateo County San Mateo County Agricultural Commissioner’s office at (650) 363-4700 or the Santa Clara County Agricultural Commissioner’s office at (408) 918-4600. Go to cdfa.ca.gov/plant/PDEP/treatment/peach_ff.html for more information.
