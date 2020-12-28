After months of COVID-related delays, plans to continue upgrades along the Coyote Point Recreation Area are back underway as the San Mateo County Parks and Public Works departments begin to accept bids for the Eastern Promenade Rejuvenation Project.
“This is a pretty significant project that has dual benefits certainly in terms of the Bay front, preparing the area for sea level rise and impacts that may have in the area, and as a continuation of the western promenade,” said county parks spokeswoman Carla Schoof.
Upgrades to the western promenade, which were launched in 2009, were completed in 2014, now featuring a sea wall, bicycle and pedestrian path and access for windsurfers. Planning for the eastern promenade began soon after which included the removal of 80 trees in October 2019.
Because of a lack of funding, the waterfront improvements were split into two projects. The eastern upgrades will be funded by $6.4 million of Educational Revenue Augmentation Funds, tax revenue the state shifts to the county, $933,700 in Measure K funds and $300,000 in donations.
To address growing concerns around sea level rise, the more than $7.6 million eastern project will relocate an existing parking lot farther away from the shoreline, establish a sandy beach as a buffer and build a path and sea wall to fortify it from the rising water levels expected in the future.
According to the Coyote Point Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment prepared for the county in March of 2019 in which the California Ocean Protection Council’s high risk aversion, high emissions scenario was used, the park has a chance of experiencing up to nearly 2 feet of sea level rise by 2050.
While a strong regional approach is needed to manage the long-term effects of sea level rise, completion of the eastern Coyote Point project would fortify 950 feet of coastline immediately vulnerable to flooding and erosion.
Other upgrades slated to occur in the area include providing bike racks and benches along a public walkway and improving a boat launch point, a public restroom and public showers. Two designated Americans with Disabilities Act mats will also be anchored into the sand to allow easier access for those in wheelchairs and beach wheelchairs with larger sand-friendly wheels will be offered for reservation, said Schoof.
“It’s exciting for people to understand children and adults with some mobility challenges could access the beach,” explained Schoof.
Officials had aimed to begin construction of the project this summer after accepting bids in February but the bid deadline was missed and the pandemic resulted in the delay in processing permits as departments went remote, said Schoof. Now, the department will begin taking bids until Jan. 21 and construction is tentatively scheduled to begin April 2021 with no timeline offered for how long the project will take to complete.
During a Dec. 3 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, San Mateo County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said the department will be assessing necessary larger upgrades to the wastewater system and water distribution system at Coyote Point. With aging facilities, Calderon explained that complete overhauls of facilities will better allow park rangers the time to perform other needed tasks including fuel mitigation and engaging with visitors.
“We can do a large upgrade project [and] staff is no longer having to do spot repairs but instead they’re able to do direct visitor services … and that’s why it’s really important we assess our utilities and our infrastructure to do large scale upgrades as necessary,” said Calderon.
