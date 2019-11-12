Under the blue skies over the Golden Gate National Cemetery, hundreds of people gathered Monday to honor the sacrifice of those who gave everything to the nation as well as the families who have dedicated their lives in service of others.
Pushing strollers and waving small American flags, dozens assembled under the flags at the rostrum of the national cemetery in San Bruno to pay respects to those who served, many of whom lost their lives at war. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Garrett Yee recounted the role his great-uncle’s service during World War II played in inspiring his uncles and him to similarly dedicate their lives to military service. As a second-generation Japanese American, Yee’s great-uncle fought for the United States in Europe during World War II while members of his extended family were interned in camps for Japanese Americans, said Yee.
He said his uncle received a Purple Heart for sustaining wounds on the battlefield, and inspired a total of 15 of Yee’s family members to serve in the military over the years.
“I would not be here today as a two-star general if not for the service of my father who served and my Great-Uncle Jimmy and all those that came before me,” he said. “The beautiful thing about military service is that it connects all generations.”
As a member of the House Armed Services Committee and chair of the Military Personnel Subcommittee, U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, said she has made it her goal to honor not only those who serve but also the family members of those who dedicate their lives to military service. She noted the gatherings across the country in remembrance of veterans Monday marked the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, a commemoration of the day troops fighting in World War I laid down their arms.
“The truth is a service member cannot be deployed without having the confidence in knowing that their family is secured at home,” she said, noting she has visited military bases across the nation in recent months to speak with service members from a range of backgrounds. “One thing is crystal clear to me: All those who serve deserve our respect, deserve our commitment and deserve to be held in the highest of esteem.”
Sunnyvale resident and Korean War veteran Jim Cole said he usually attends the Veterans Day Observance at the national cemetery because he feels a sense of camaraderie with the others who are gathered there. He said he was 10 years old when World War II broke out, and could remember feeling a sense of excitement in seeing military preparations take shape in the town where he grew up in Washington state.
He said he later learned the seriousness of war when he served as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Though he survived his missions flying high-altitude bombers, Cole noted many did not.
“When you’re in a team of people and some don’t come back, it’s pretty tough,” he said.
For Cheryl Brannan and Robin Harmison, members of San Mateo County Blue Star Moms, Monday’s gathering was one of several ways they pay respects and support those who have served throughout the year. Because Blue Star families are those with children who are either currently serving in the military or are military veterans, both Brannan and Harmison know many who have lost loved ones and have faced that reality themselves.
Also involved with the American Legion Riders, a group coordinating military funeral honors for veterans, among other projects, Harmison has attended many funerals of young soldiers and felt it was important for people to understand the sacrifices involved with military service.
“I’m paying respects,” she said. “This is a time to remind them to be thankful for what you have.”
South San Francisco resident Ed Martinez came to the cemetery Monday to both honor his father, Cpl. Manuel Martinez Jr., and pass down the legacy of remembering those who served to his son, Max Martinez. Ed Martinez said his father served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War, and was interred at the Golden Gate National Cemetery last year.
Ed Martinez said he has long felt part of a family of those who have family members in the military service, and hopes his son can feel like he is a part of that community in the future.
“For me, it’s easy, I grew up that way,” he said. “I’m trying to instill that spirit in him.”
