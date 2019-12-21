A Belmont resident was ordered Thursday to pay $5,000 in restitution to the luxury consignment store where he worked and stole three diamond rings, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Rafael Antonio Bardales, 46, was employed at The RealReal luxury consignment store in Brisbane.
San Mateo County Superior Judge Jeffrey Finigan followed the recommendation in the restitution report for the $5,000 payment, according to prosecutors.
Bardales pleaded no contest in October in San Mateo County Superior Court to felony commercial burglary and grand theft. He was placed on three years probation along with a 60-day jail sentence, according to prosecutors.
Store video established Badales’ theft, according to law enforcement. He went into the company vault, stole the rings valued at $10,000 and then pawned them for cash.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said Friday that Badales received $5,000 for the rings. RealReal paid that amount to the pawn shop to retrieve the rings, according to the restitution report.
Bardales had told the loss prevention officer at the store that he needed money to pay for his daughter’s college education, according to law enforcement.
