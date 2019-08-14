Local, state and national organizations partnered to launch an incentive program intending to establish more electric vehicle charging stations throughout San Mateo County.
Peninsula Clean Energy, the California Energy Commission and the Center for Sustainable Energy are partnering on a $24 million program expected to begin in 2020 and generate thousands of charging stations across the county over the following four years.
Peninsula Clean Energy, the county’s provider of electricity drawn from renewable sources — which does not generate greenhouse gases — will provide $12 million of the investment and the rest will come from the state energy commission, according to a press release. The project is associated with the state’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project, aiming to establish incentives for more charging stations across California.
“We’re making sure that all drivers will be able to easily charge their cars at work, at home or at various public locations,” said Peninsula Clean Energy CEO Jan Pepper in a prepared statement.
