An East Palo Alto man accused of three separate knife attacks in San Mateo, including in a parking lot at BJ’s Restaurant, had the premeditated portion of his attempted murder charges dismissed due to insufficient evidence Monday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Alejandro Alfredo Canche, 20, allegedly used a box cutter-style knife to stab a victim in the neck outside BJ’s Restaurant and later on the 2100 block Of Vista Del Mar stabbed a second person 23 times in the face and neck and a third person in the throat. The incidents occurred Oct. 28, 2019, and the motive for the attacks is unknown, prosecutors said. The judge decided there was not enough evidence to suggest he knew the victims and that it was planned, believing it was more instantaneous, according to the DA’s Office.
If convicted, his three attempted murder charges would lead to 20 years in prison instead of 30 to life if the premeditated portion stayed. The case is set for pretrial conference on April 5. The trial readiness conference and jury trial assignment occurs July 9.
