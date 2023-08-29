Authorities arrested a parolee Saturday on suspicion of hitting a store worker with a jug of hand sanitizer and stealing a candy bar from a pharmacy in Millbrae.
Shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday, the suspect entered a Walgreens store at 45 El Camino Real and tried to steal a candy bar, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
When a store employee tried to stop him, he struck her with a 1 gallon jug of hand sanitizer before fleeing the store, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Officers eventually found the suspect a short distance away from the store. His identity was confirmed by the victim.
Authorities said the suspect, who was on active parole for grand theft, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into a correctional facility in Redwood City on a no-bail parole hold.
