A parole hearing for Rafael Palafox Castaneda, convicted in a 1995 murder-for-hire shooting along Highway 101 in San Mateo, was continued Tuesday at the California State Prison in Jamestown, California.
Castaneda, 46, was paid $1,700 to draw the victim into a car and accompany the killer to the murder scene, prosecutors said.
A family conflict in Michoacan, Mexico, provoked Castaneda’s hiring, prosecutors said.
Castaneda’s last parole hearing was in 2018 when he was found unsuitable for release. He had again claimed he was not the shooter and that another person killed the victim, prosecutors said.
In 1998, on the third day of his jury trial, Castaneda pleaded no contest to second degree murder on the condition of a sentence of 15 years to life, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.