The Half Moon Bay Planning Commission is recommending the City Council approve a proposed parklet with outdoor seating on Main Street despite pushback from nearby business owners worried about the loss of parking, safety and other potential impacts.
The parklet, which would be installed on a pilot basis for up to a year before becoming permanent, would take the place of three parking spots in front of Café Society at 522 Main St. Situated under street trees and made out of redwood, the parklet is an enclosed extension of the sidewalk with several tables and chairs surrounded by bench seating and planters. It’s also ADA accessible.
The proposal, which would be funded and maintained by Café Society, earned unanimous approval from the Planning Commission at a meeting Wednesday, though commissioners stressed the project is an experiment that can be swiftly removed if problems arise.
“The whole intent of this is to catalyze and enliven this area. … Trying something different is exciting and good,” said Commissioner Brian Holt. “I like that the idea is a trial plan and we can change or remove it any time if it’s causing problems.”
Several business owners on the block are convinced the project will cause problems, namely a loss of customers due to the removal of parking.
“Half Moon Bay is not like other cities with parking garages and parking lots and taking away the three parking spaces from our little downtown would hurt businesses like me,” said Audrey Seaton, owner of Small Town Sweets candy store.
City staff pointed to recently completed surveys that found there is plenty of parking downtown, even during peak hours, though commissioners acknowledged the concern and suggested a few ideas in response. One is expanding short-term parking on Main Street to increase turnover and another is installing signs alerting motorists of lesser-known parking lots off the thoroughfare for whenever parking may be scarce. The commission also recommended city staff regularly check in with Main Street businesses throughout the pilot period to closely monitor impacts.
Other were concerned about favoritism because Café Society would be using public land to its benefit, and safety also came up several times during the meeting. To address that concern, commissioners recommended additional visibility striping on the parklet and also recommended removing a proposed bike rack because of concerns about access given how close it would be to an adjacent parking spot.
The city engineer has also vetted the project and made changes to improve safety and a planner with the city said he hasn’t heard of any “major catastrophes associated with parklets.”
“Rather than not do the project because of safety concerns let’s just make it safer,” Holt said.
While most who showed up to the meeting were opposed to the project, several residents also spoke in support of it.
“It takes a little bit of change, it takes a little bit of bravery to look at things a little different, try something different and try something more unique in order to build a more vibrant downtown in Half Moon Bay,” said Lesley Duckworth.
