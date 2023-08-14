Some parking spots are being removed on state Route 82 (El Camino Real) across various cities in San Mateo County to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists, Caltrans says.
Red curbs, designating no-parking zones, are being added at crosswalks to make it easier for those waiting to cross to see approaching traffic, according to a Caltrans announcement Friday.
