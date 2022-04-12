San Mateo’s downtown will soon be home to a pop-up interactive art project to help the community reflect on the pandemic and heal after difficult and unprecedented times.
The Pandemic Healing Art Wall Project will be a chalkboard structure with paint and stencils that prompt people to answer statements about the pandemic. The art project will be outside between Peet’s Coffee and Meet Fresh on the corner of B Street and Third Avenue starting May 13. Portions of B Street remain permanently closed for pedestrian use, and the northeast corner of B Street and Third Avenue was deemed the best choice to avoid vehicular traffic.
“It really is an invitation for members of our community to write a note from their heart in public and just take time to reflect on everything we have been through during the pandemic,” project creator and sponsor Amie Tyler said.
The art project will include four walls forming a wooden rectangle and be 8 feet tall and 8 feet wide on the long sides. It will be 4 feet wide on the short sides. The walls will have prompts like “During the Pandemic: ‘I lost,’ ‘I missed’ and ‘I’m grateful for,” or for people to read and contemplate. Baskets full of chalk will be available for anyone to come up and write an erasable message.
Tyler will take pictures of the chalkboard throughout the weeks to document the collective story. The project will be in place for about a month, with a May 13 opening ceremony that will allow people to tell stories about their pandemic experiences, with Mayor Rick Bonilla in attendance. The City Council agreed to pay for the materials and house the project downtown at its March 21 meeting. The city agreed to fund an amount not to exceed $2,200 for materials and other insurance costs from the Art in Public Places Fund. The project setup is underway and will be up for about a month.
Tyler wants people to reflect through kick-off questions about how to grow, be more compassionate and recognize that everyone goes through struggles. During the pandemic, she would watch kids walk to school and people in the area and saw everyone experiencing a collective difficulty and trauma. Everyone’s schedule, daily work habits and life changed, with little collective healing and understanding about the last two years. To begin community rebuilding following changes and loss of life, she encourages people to reflect and consider how they might understand themselves and their problems.
“This art project is really intended to be a catalyst for healing,” Tyler said.
San Mateo is a high-pressure, fast-paced area with a lot of financial stress amid high living costs. Many people continue their day-to-day routines without the needed moments of contemplation or reflection she hopes the downtown art area will bring. Tyler aims for the project to release some stress and encourage people to let go of burdens in their lives. Others might notice the internal and societal changes undergone during the pandemic.
“This is just something I felt passionate about doing, and I’m in service to the work,” Tyler said.
Tyler is a San Mateo resident with a master’s degree in transpersonal psychology and creative expression. She lives in San Mateo with her husband and two sons. She drew inspiration for the project from artist Candy Chang, whose project Before I Die helped grieve for a friend and provided inspiration and perspective for neighbors about what they wanted to do in their lives.
While San Mateo has a commercial artist program requirement for new development projects, it is harder to create a path for public art for individual artists. The prospect of being one of those few artists gave Tyler the perseverance to go through the city approval process over the past year. She first contacted the city in November 2020 and has worked with them since on the logistics of construction, installation, maintenance and decommissioning.
“I’m happy to say that it’s coming to life because it lays the groundwork for people to do the same thing, which is why we had the stamina to go almost two years to make it happen,” Tyler said.
