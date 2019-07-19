A Palo Alto woman who had been hiking with her family in Feather Canyon in Plumas County drowned on Wednesday after falling into a creek, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
Heather Noone, 48, had been hiking near the Rock Creek Bridge on Highway 70 when she fell into Rock Creek, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Her husband tried to pull her out of the water, but the current was too strong.
The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the possible drowning at 3:34 p.m. and she was still submerged under the water. Several agencies responded to search for her, and her body was pulled from the creek at 6:44 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
