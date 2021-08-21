TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, the Palo Alto-based theater company, named Alejandra Cisneros as its new director of Arts and Engagement, tasking her with deepening the company’s relations with the community.
“We are thrilled that Alejandra Cisneros will be joining us at TheatreWorks in this important role,” TheatreWorks Artistic Director Tim Bond said in a press release. “With her uplifting personality and innovative approach, we look forward to Alejandra’s leadership as we build upon our award-winning educational programs and deepen our connections to the broadly diverse communities that embody our region.”
The acclaimed producer and director is a first-generation American and the daughter of Salvadoran parents whose “vision lives at the intersection of community building and art making.” She’s directed and produced many productions for organizations including as the mobile unit program manager for the Public Theater, community producer at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, community partnership associate for the Center Theatre Group and senior coordinator for Grand Park at the Music Center.
Cisneros attended the University of California, Irvine, participated in Director’s Lab West’s intensive workshops, the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Leadership Institute and was a FAIR fellow with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. She is also a Nathan Cummings Young Leaders of Color recipient and was awarded a Leadership U: One-on-One grant in 2016.
Now with TheatreWorks, Cisneros will oversee the company’s engagement with elementary, middle and high school youth, develop professional development and mentorship programs and curate preshow and post-show discussions. Her work will also be focused on engaging with culturally diverse organizations and boosting program accessibility.
“I am excited to break bread with the TheatreWorks community and share some of my favorite meals as we continue to build the future of this organization,” Cisneros said. “I feel fortunate to join this incredible team, led by Tim Bond, which supports my vision as we continue to shift the needle in American Theatre.”
