Pacifica police arrested a pair of Pittsburg men this month on suspicion of misdemeanor gun and marijuana possession, the Pacifica Police Department said this week.
Around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 5, a Pacifica police officer pulled over a vehicle driving upwards of 70 mph in a 45-mph zone of state Highway 1.
During the traffic stop, the officer determined the vehicle's driver, 20-year-old Carlos Jobani Elizaldeortiz, and front seat passenger, 22-year-old Adam Rodriguez Jr., were in possession In addition to Elizaldeortiz and Rodriguez, an 18-year-old woman and 16-year-old girl were in the vehicle. The latter two were released without being charged.
Elizaldeortiz and Rodriguez were subsequently arrested and booked into the Redwood City Jail, according to the Pacifica police.
People with information about the case are encouraged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.