A purse snatching led to the arrests Saturday afternoon of a man and woman on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, parole violation and possession of counterfeit currency, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies from the Half Moon Bay Patrol Bureau responded at 3:42 p.m. to 142 San Mateo Road, where a woman reported that her purse was stolen from a table by another woman who ran to a waiting white Hyundai that sped off north on Highway 1.
The car was spotted and stopped by deputies just before 4 p.m. on Highway 1 near Capistrano Avenue. The driver was identified as Caleb Ngui, 24, of Manteca, and his passenger as Emily Perretta, 25, of San Francisco.
Witnesses positively identified both subjects and their vehicle and the stolen property was found in the car, along with counterfeit currency determined to be unrelated to the purse theft.
The pair were arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.