A purse snatching led to the arrests Saturday afternoon of a man and woman on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy, parole violation and possession of counterfeit currency, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies from the Half Moon Bay Patrol Bureau responded at 3:42 p.m. to 142 San Mateo Road, where a woman reported that her purse was stolen from a table by another woman who ran to a waiting white Hyundai that sped off north on Highway 1.

The car was spotted and stopped by deputies just before 4 p.m. on Highway 1 near Capistrano Avenue. The driver was identified as Caleb Ngui, 24, of Manteca, and his passenger as Emily Perretta, 25, of San Francisco.

Witnesses positively identified both subjects and their vehicle and the stolen property was found in the car, along with counterfeit currency determined to be unrelated to the purse theft.

The pair were arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription