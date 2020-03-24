Eaton and Associates in Burlingame will provide technical consulting and emergency staffing in response to the coronavirus in a $906,000 contract San Mateo County supervisors take up Tuesday.
The county Information Services Department needs additional personnel in technology infrastructure to support the surge in county employees teleworking, according to a report by Jon Walton, Information Services director.
A plan for nonessential county services to be provided by employees from remote locations followed the March 16 shelter-in-place order issued by the San Mateo County Health Officer, according to the report.
County Supervisor Don Horsley said that if a lot of work can be done at home — and companies join telecommuting — that the current response to the coronavirus “could be part of our traffic solution” in the future.
County Supervisor David Canepa said, “telecommuting is more important than ever” and that he had asked several years ago about telecommuting as a way to reduce traffic along Highway 101.
The contract with Eaton runs through June 30.
Eaton is the San Francisco Bay Area companies’ number one provider for information technology services, according to Eaton’s website.
A separate $400,000 contract with Interpersonal Frequency of McLean, Virginia to build and update a website informing the public of San Mateo County’s coronavirus response also goes before the Board of Supervisors.
The pact runs through March 16, 2022.
County Supervisor Dave Pine said:, “The website is a critical platform for communication” and Canepa called the contract “a critical, critical investment.”
The board chambers will not be open to the public for the 9 a.m. meeting.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order suspending certain provisions of the Brown Act to allow local legislative bodies to conduct their meetings by phone or by other electronic means, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting notes.
The public may view a video broadcast of the meeting at sanmateocounty.legistar.com, and may provide written comments by email to boardfeedback@smcgov.org.
Emailed comments should include the specific agenda item or note that comments concern an item not on the agenda or on the consent agenda.
Comments should be submitted by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
