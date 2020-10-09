Package thieves strike San Bruno

San Bruno police are on the lookout for two people suspected of stealing a package from a front door in the area of Tulare and Amador drives Wednesday afternoon.
At about 12:42 p.m., officers responded to the area but only found several opened shipping boxes scattered throughout the area. The suspects were described as a Middle Eastern woman, about 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180-200 pounds with a heavyset build and a 10-year-old boy with a black T-shirt and shorts and sandals without socks. He went to the front door of different houses to check for packages, according to police.
Package thefts with no suspect information can be reported online to the San Bruno Police Department on our webpage at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.