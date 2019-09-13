Upon their recent release on bail, two theft-ring suspects immediately restarted their alleged retail-theft operation that included stolen laptops, high-end cameras and purses, according to San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Rudy Obdulio Rivera, 44, and Mercy Sandoval, 42, both of Pacifica, were rearrested Thursday morning in Daly City after detectives followed them and watched them allegedly using a vehicle to store and transport stolen goods, sheriff’s spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said Friday.
A third suspect, Pacifica resident Dania Rivera, 20, was arrested with them on Thursday.
Detectives watched as the older Rivera allegedly moved a stash of stolen property in an attempt to avoid detection by law enforcement.
A search of the suspect’s vehicle turned up $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise — bringing the total seized from the theft ring up to $100,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Rudy Obdulio Rivera and Sandoval were first arrested in August at a Pacifica home, where two-dozen laptops were among suspected stolen goods, authorities said.
After getting a tip about the suspected theft ring earlier this year, detectives began watching the pair and determined that Rivera’s home on Catalina Avenue in Pacifica was being used to store stolen merchandise.
In August, a search of the house and cars associated with the suspects turned up $40,000 in stolen retail goods and another $30,000 in suspected stolen property that included 25 laptops, several bags and purses, and high-end cameras, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Three other suspects identified as part of the theft ring are still outstanding, Blankswade said.
The suspects arrested Thursday were taken into custody on suspicion of organized retail theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.
Anyone with information on the case or other crimes may call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
