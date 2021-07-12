A Pacifica resident was arrested following a 28-hour standoff that began with a call Friday morning about a disturbance between two roommates, according to a statement from Police Chief Daniel Steidle.
When police arrived at a home in the 300 block of Monterey Road, they found a woman with three stab wounds to her chest.
Her roommate, Ellen Knemeyer, 62, then retreated into their house and barricaded herself there until Saturday morning, according to Steidle’s statement. Crisis negotiators talked with Knemeyer, hoping to get her to surrender peacefully.
She eventually was arrested without incident and is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, false imprisonment and violent elder abuse.
The victim is in serious condition at a local hospital but is expected to survive, according to police.
Police did not release her name.
