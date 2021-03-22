Pacifica police are investigating after a resident interrupted suspects trying to steal a catalytic converter and chased them early Friday morning.
A man living in the 400 block of Manor Drive woke up around 4 a.m. Friday morning to his car alarm going off and saw two or three men attempting to remove the catalytic converter, police said.
He confronted the suspects, who got into their car and drove away east on Manor Drive towards Skyline Boulevard.
The resident got into his car and chased the suspects’ vehicle, which crashed nearby. The suspects fled the area, police said.
Pacifica police and officers from the Daly City and South San Francisco police departments were unable to locate the suspects after a search. However, they found eight catalytic converters, which police believe were taken from other vehicles, and other contraband in the suspects’ vehicle.
Police are investigating and anyone with information can contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314.
In the press release, police also encouraged residents to call 911 in such situations and not take matters into their own hands.
Police said to help prevent catalytic converters from being stolen, people can consider having the converter welded to the car frame, adjusting their car alarm to go off if it detects vibrations or parking in a locked garage or well-lit area where their vehicles are visible to the public.
