The Pacifica Police Department will be upping its road surveillance beginning this week through Labor Day weekend in a bid to reduce drunk driving as summer travel winds down.
Increased patrols will also include two separate DUI checkpoints, one from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Aug. 19 and another from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sept. 8, both at undisclosed locations. The efforts are part of a national enforcement campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, meant to increase safety on the road.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration indicates that more than 13,000 people were killed during drunk-driving accidents in 2021 alone or about one death every minute, according to the press release. Driving while on other substances like prescription and over-the-counter medications and cannabis are also major concerns, the press release notes.
“The community’s well-being is our top priority, so we’re asking that if you know you’ll be out drinking to have a game plan for how to get home safely,” Pacifica Police Sergeant Mansker said in a press release Wednesday. “There is never a good excuse for driving after drinking or using drugs that cause impairment.”
