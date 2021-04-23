Ricardo Colindres

Ricardo Colindres

Pacifica police are again asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend in the head five years ago this month.

The then-25-year-old woman and her child survived the shooting on April 27, 2016, in the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard. Police believe Ricardo Colindres, formerly a resident of Brisbane, is responsible but have not been able to find him.

Colindres is now 30 years old and is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, but investigators say he knows he is wanted for the shooting and may have altered his appearance.

Pacifica police have worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to try to locate Colindres, who has family in the Brisbane area and also in areas of the Central Valley like Lodi and Burson. Police said he also reportedly frequents the Las Vegas area.

Anyone with information about Colindres' whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals’ tip line at (800) 336-0102 or Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription