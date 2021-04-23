Pacifica police are again asking for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend in the head five years ago this month.
The then-25-year-old woman and her child survived the shooting on April 27, 2016, in the 1000 block of Terra Nova Boulevard. Police believe Ricardo Colindres, formerly a resident of Brisbane, is responsible but have not been able to find him.
Colindres is now 30 years old and is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, but investigators say he knows he is wanted for the shooting and may have altered his appearance.
Pacifica police have worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to try to locate Colindres, who has family in the Brisbane area and also in areas of the Central Valley like Lodi and Burson. Police said he also reportedly frequents the Las Vegas area.
Anyone with information about Colindres' whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshals’ tip line at (800) 336-0102 or Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314.
