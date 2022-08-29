Police are in search of three suspects said to have been going through people’s backyards in the Westview neighborhood in Pacifica on Monday.
At 7:40 p.m., police responded to reports of a sliding glass backyard door being smashed at a house on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive.
Upon further investigation, officers said neighbors saw two men walking through people’s backyards, and were last seen walking southbound into the nearby canyon.
One resident in the same block said their security camera captured men walking through their backyard at 7:45 p.m. Officers described the suspects in the video as three Hispanic men speaking Spanish and wearing face coverings. One man wore a gray sweatshirt, black beanie and dark pants, another wore a blue jacket, black beanie and dark pants, and the third wore a black jacket, green Oakland A’s baseball hat and dark pants, said police.
Police suggest Westview neighborhood residents to check their security cameras for suspects matching the description, and to call 9-1-1 if they witness a crime in progress.
Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314.
