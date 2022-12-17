Police in Pacifica are investigating an attempted commercial burglary that occurred Wednesday.
On Wednesday at 1 a.m., an officer on patrol noticed a suspicious person in the area of Manor Drive and Oceana Boulevard, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
The person got into a white 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck and left the area.
The officer coordinated with another officer to check nearby businesses for signs of criminal activity.
Police said the second officer located a shattered glass front door at a business in the 400 block of Oceana Boulevard.
Police were able pull over the truck without incident, and the driver, identified as a 53-year-old Atwater man, was ultimately arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, police said.
The investigation into attempted burglary is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.