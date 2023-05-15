Pacifica police arrested an 18-year-old man and a juvenile Friday in connection with a large fight April 22 that put two people in a hospital with stab wounds.
Daniel Dickow Jr., 18, of Pacifica was charged with attempted murder and booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said.
A male youth from Half Moon Bay was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and held in the county’s juvenile hall, police said.
Another juvenile was taken into custody for violating probation and affiliating with a criminal street gang, police said.
Two males, an adult and a juvenile, suffered multiple stab wounds during a large fight April 22 in the 600 block of Crespi Drive, police said.
Both underwent surgery at San Francisco General Hospital.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314, or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.