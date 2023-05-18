Two suspects were arrested in connection with shoplifting and other crimes after a Pacifica business reported possible credit card fraud Tuesday night, police said.
A retail business at the Linda Mar Shopping Center told police that a man used what appeared to be stolen credit cards to purchase various gift cards before leaving the store. The business called police about 8:10 p.m.
Officers responded and found witnesses and a possible suspect, who allegedly had stolen items from businesses at the shopping center, acting in concert with another suspect who was found a short time later.
The suspects allegedly hid the stolen merchandise in a parked car at the shopping center. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the respective businesses.
The suspects, a 35-year-old Oakland man and 29-year-old San Francisco woman, were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked into San Mateo County Jail.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness Tip Line at (650) 359-4444. Refer to case 23-1289.
