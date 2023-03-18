Pacifica has appointed its first female police chief. Maria Sarasua will become the city’s 11th chief and will replace Chief Daniel Steidle, who retired last year.
Only 8.3% of police chiefs in the U.S. are women, according to Zippia.com, a website that tracks career data.
Sarasua is a Bay Area native who became deputy sheriff in Contra Costa County in 1995 and then a police officer in Pleasanton in 2003, according to the city. She served Pleasanton for 20 years, rising to the rank of police lieutenant.
According to the city, Sarasua’s law enforcement focus has been on trauma-informed care and suicide prevention, forming the nonprofit Bridgewatch Angels organization which saves lives on the Golden Gate Bridge. She is also an adjunct professor at the University of San Diego, where she has taught courses for the Master of Science program in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership.
Sarasua will become police chief April 24.
