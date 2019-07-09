A 26-year-old Pacifica man has pleaded not guilty to charges for two murders along Skyline Boulevard last month and is seeking to represent himself in the trial, San Mateo County prosecutors said Tuesday.
Malik Dosouqi is accused of the stabbing deaths of 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher on June 17 and 31-year-old John Sione Pekipaki the next day.
On June 17, Dosouqi allegedly lured Nasher, a taxi driver, to the area and stabbed him with a large knife. A deputy found Nasher's body at 11:09 p.m. in a dirt area west of Skyline Boulevard and just north of Reids Roost Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Then at about 11 p.m. on June 18, deputies were in the area to search for additional evidence, and at about 11:55 p.m. heard someone yelling for help, sheriff's officials said.
They found Pekipaki lying on the ground with stab wounds in a turnout off of Skyline Boulevard and saw a man later identified as Dosouqi trying to flee. A deputy shot at the oncoming vehicle as it drove toward Pekipaki and other deputies, sheriff's officials said.
The shots did not hit Dosouqi but he drove the car off the road and into a ditch, and was taken into custody.
Prosecutors said Dosouqi had called for a tow truck to come to the area and killed the driver, Pekipaki. Motives for the two killings have not been released.
Dosouqi entered the not guilty pleas Monday and indicated a desire to represent himself in the court proceedings. The case will return to court on July 17 for a hearing on the motion for Dosouqi to represent himself, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for the next day.
He remains in custody on no bail status.
