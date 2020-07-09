A Pacifica man was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly threatening to detonate bombs at the Genentech campus in South San Francisco, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Ernie Escanio, 35, has been charged with malicious informing of a false bomb report and criminal threats, both felonies that together bring a maximum penalty of three years in prison, said District Attorney Al Serrato.
The threats were allegedly made on Sept. 1, 2019. Escanio was arrested on Sept. 10 and soon after posted $50,000 bail. Jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
