A Pacifica man and a 17-year-old girl were arrested for attempted murder this week for a March 11 incident at the Moonridge Apartments on the coast in which he is alleged to have stabbed a 16-year-old boy, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 11:46 a.m. March 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the apartments near Miramontes Point Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on the report of a stabbing. The juvenile victim was taken to a trauma center by helicopter. During the investigation, detectives identified Angel Jimenez-Estrada, 21, of Pacifica, as a suspect, along with an accomplice, the 17-year-old girl, who is a coastside resident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Gang Intelligence Unit arrested the girl in the area of the apartments and Jimenez-Estrada in Burlingame, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact Detective D. Chiu at (650) 363-4057 or email dbchiu@smcgov.org.
